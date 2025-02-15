CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CFB stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $804.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

