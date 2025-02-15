Desjardins Has Pessimistic View of TSE:ATD FY2026 Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Desjardins decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.58.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$72.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$71.31 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. The company has a market cap of C$48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

