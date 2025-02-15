Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$145.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Dollarama to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total transaction of C$7,779,271.50. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total value of C$1,256,386.50. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOL opened at C$139.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$139.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.03. The company has a market cap of C$38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$100.30 and a 52-week high of C$152.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

