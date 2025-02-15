DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight” Rating

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $89.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after acquiring an additional 353,010 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after acquiring an additional 399,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100,198 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

