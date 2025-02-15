El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 307.7% in the third quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 489,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 369,247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 372.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

