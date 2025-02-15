Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 146.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 726,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 230.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

NYSE:EFC opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.08%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

