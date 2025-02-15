Embree Financial Group Sells 795 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Embree Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,639. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

