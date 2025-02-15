Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 14,275 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Quad/Graphics worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 835.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 323.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $397.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.57. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

