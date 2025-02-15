Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biglari by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Biglari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BH opened at $242.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.32. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.92 and a 52-week high of $271.35.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,849,397.36. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 12,320 shares of company stock worth $3,576,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

