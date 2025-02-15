Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,763 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

SBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

