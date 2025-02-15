Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,712 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after acquiring an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,155,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,069,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

