Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 6,381 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.59% of Ranger Energy Services worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 391.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 54,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 54,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $931,612.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,059,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,135,052.94. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett T. Agee sold 61,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,031,956.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $531,856.35. This represents a 65.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,863,316. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

