Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 6,444 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,122 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.23% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 733,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 223,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price target on OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

