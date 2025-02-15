Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 179.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 41.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ECVT opened at $8.22 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $957.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

