Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

