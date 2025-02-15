Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,411 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $80,031.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,779.68. The trade was a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,608. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CORT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $74.61.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.