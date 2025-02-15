Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 18,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $230.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.24. The stock has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $145.44 and a one year high of $233.26.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

