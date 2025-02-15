Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,285 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 25.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

EGY stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

