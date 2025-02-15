Empowered Funds LLC Buys 41,393 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,393 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NU by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in NU by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 311,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 138,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NU by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 611,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

