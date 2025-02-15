Empowered Funds LLC Buys 5,750 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,722,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.13 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.89 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Concrete Pumping Announces Dividend

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

