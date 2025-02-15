Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 43,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essent Group in the third quarter worth about $177,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $56.43 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Essent Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Essent Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

