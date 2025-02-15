Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,327,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

International Paper stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.84%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.