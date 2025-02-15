Empowered Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $360.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $355.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.24. The company has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.