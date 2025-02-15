Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.73% of Civeo worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,524,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,332,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th.

Civeo Stock Down 0.3 %

CVEO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $342.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.00. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

