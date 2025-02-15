Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $2,223,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Loop Capital raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.33.

Domino's Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $476.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.44 and a 200-day moving average of $433.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

