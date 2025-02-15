Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.42% of B&G Foods worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

BGS opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.23 million, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

