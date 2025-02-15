Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

