Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.27% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,363,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 55,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rocks Patti Temple bought 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,299.41. This represents a 43.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

