Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 237.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

