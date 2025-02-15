Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 5,269.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMBK shares. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 6,916 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $242,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,798. This trade represents a 63.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,466 shares of company stock valued at $262,044 over the last three months. 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SMBK opened at $35.57 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Stories

