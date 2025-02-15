Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. State Street Corp grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 19.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 176,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 24.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,024. The trade was a 20.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This trade represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,668 shares of company stock worth $146,346. Insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSRR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

