Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. The trade was a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADUS stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.72.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.22.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

