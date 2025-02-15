Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,257 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $10,809,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $5,988,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
La-Z-Boy Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE LZB opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.35. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
La-Z-Boy Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
