Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 61.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 175.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSE:GEV opened at $367.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.28. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

