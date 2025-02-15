Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $785.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.00. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,043.40. This trade represents a 15.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock worth $672,433 in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.