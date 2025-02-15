Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Financial by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 62.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in First Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 761,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Financial news, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,196 shares of company stock valued at $62,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

First Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 15.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

