Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CWM LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

