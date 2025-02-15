Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,159.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

