Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $445.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $376.14 and a one year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.