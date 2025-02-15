Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $175.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.97. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $197.84.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

