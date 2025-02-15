Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,850 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its position in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Shares of CIGI opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.37. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.40%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

