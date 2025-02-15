Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,129 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 453.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Performance

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $377.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.28 and its 200-day moving average is $338.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $247.10 and a one year high of $400.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $664,961.88. The trade was a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

