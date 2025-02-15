Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 5,719 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 166.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 74.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the third quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.68 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $729.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

