Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.53% of Summit Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Summit Midstream

In other news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,489.64. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,490 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Midstream Price Performance

Shares of SMC opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Summit Midstream Corporation has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $45.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01.

Summit Midstream (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($15.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.

About Summit Midstream

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.