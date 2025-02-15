Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,621,000 after acquiring an additional 157,754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,772,000 after acquiring an additional 90,250 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,629.0% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 88,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 72.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.15.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,956. The trade was a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

