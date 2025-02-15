Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Premier Financial worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 538.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 60.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Premier Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,309.12. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

