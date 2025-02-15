Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 166.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cameco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Cameco by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

