Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Varex Imaging worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $19,801,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,890,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 384,448 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

