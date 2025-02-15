Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Universal Insurance worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.7 %

Universal Insurance stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $515,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,905,993.64. This trade represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 985,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,913.20. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.