Empowered Funds LLC Sells 11,411 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 28.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.71 per share, with a total value of $29,368.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at $685,082.02. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $733.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

